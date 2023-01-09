Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS Q3 result: Net profit jumps 11% to Rs 10,883 crore, revenue up 19%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on January 9 reported a 10.98 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,883 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). The company had posted a profit of Rs 9,806 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

Read here to know more

TCS headcount reduces by 2,197 employees, declines for the first time in 10 quarters

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services saw its headcount decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis, as it saw a reduction of 2,197 employees amid an increasingly cautious demand environment. A contraction in the net addition number was seen previously in the first quarter of FY21, which was when India was in a complete lockdown due to the first wave of the pandemic.

Read here to know more RS Sodhi ousted as Amul MD; Jayen Mehta takes interim charge Amul's managing director RS Sodhi, who was given an extension over the past four years, was on January 9 ousted from the top role. The dairy sector cooperative giant has given Jayen Mehta the interim charge as its MD. The decision to replace Sodhi was taken at the board meeting of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), the farmers' cooperative that operates the Amul brand. Read here to know more DGCA sends notice to Air India over Paris-Delhi flight incidents The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 9 sent a notice to Air India over the two recent incidents reported onboard Flight AI-142 from Paris to New Delhi on December 6, 2022. On the said flight, a man had urinated on an elderly woman’s blanket while she was away at the lavatory. It has been learned that another man on the same flight had smoked inside the toilet of the Paris-Delhi flight; he was in an inebriated condition. Read here to know more IDBI Bank: Foreign institutions showing interest; govt, LIC will exit eventually, says DIPAM Secy Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey, in an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, said as per transaction advisers, IDBI Bank stake sale received a good response not just from domestic institutions, but foreign institutions participated in the Expressions of Interest (EoIs) as well. With respect to the holding of the Union government and LIC in the bank, he said both would eventually want to make an exit. Read here to know more Chanda Kochhar's release procedural, won't affect facts of the case, say lawyers The Bombay High Court granted bail to the former ICICI Bank chief and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, saying the arrests were not in accordance with law. "The release of Kochars in ICICI Bank-Videocon fraud case is just procedural. It would not affect the facts or circumstances of the case. The honourable court is yet to adjudicate the matter on merits," said Anushkaa Arora, Principal & Founder, ABA Law Office, a Delh-based legal firm. Read here to know more New-age companies are still not cheap and continue to make losses, says Raamdeo Agrawal Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ bets on new-age companies in 2022 went wrong and the securities firm paid the price, Chairman Raamdeo Agrawal said in an exclusive interview to Moneycontrol. The valuations of these companies are still not cheap and they continue to make losses, Agrawal said. Read here to know more

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE