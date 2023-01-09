 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 09, 2023 / 06:36 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

TCS Q3 result: Net profit jumps 11% to Rs 10,883 crore, revenue up 19%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on January 9 reported a 10.98 percent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 10,883 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3FY23). The company had posted a profit of Rs 9,806 crore in the year-ago period. The consolidated revenue from operations came in at Rs 58,229 crore, up 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

TCS headcount reduces by 2,197 employees, declines for the first time in 10 quarters

IT services major Tata Consultancy Services saw its headcount decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis, as it saw a reduction of 2,197 employees amid an increasingly cautious demand environment. A contraction in the net addition number was seen previously in the first quarter of FY21, which was when India was in a complete lockdown due to the first wave of the pandemic.