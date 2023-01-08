Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Tata Sons boss N Chandrasekaran comments on Air India 'pee-gate', 44 days after incident

Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran on January 8 responded to the Air India's 'peeing' incident, where a man allegedly urinated in an inebriated condition on a woman co-passenger. In a statement, Chandrasekaran noted that Air India's response should have been much swifter. "We fell short of addressing this situation the way it should have been," he said. Shankar Mishra, who has been sent to Judicial custody now, allegedly urinated on the woman, a senior citizen, in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year.

India Inc will start reporting its earnings for the quarter ended December 2022 from Monday (January 9). As has been the trend for the past few quarters, IT heavyweight Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will once again open the innings. Experts expect the pace of revenue and earnings growth to slow down this quarter compared to the last quarter, with the revenues for Nifty 50 companies expected to grow at 15 percent on-year, while earnings are likely to grow 10 percent year-on-year (YoY).

However, with the softening of commodity/raw material prices, margins for most companies should start looking up.

Kolkata-headquartered Bandhan Bank's total deposits crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in the third quarter of FY23, the private sector lender said in a regulatory filing on January 7. The total deposits and advances of the lender jumped 21 percent to Rs 1,02,283, from Rs 84,500 recorded in same quarter of the previous fiscal year. On a sequential basis, the number grew by 3 percent from Rs 99,366 recorded in the previous quarter.

A section of serving and retired pilots have strongly criticised the de-rostering of the captain and the crew of a New York-Delhi flight in which a male flier urinated on a female co-passenger in a drunken state.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said it is the energy of the young minds which motivates the country to keep moving forward. The finance minister urged the youths to remember those who fought for the country as well as the armed forces who are standing tall to thwart any outside aggression.

Ceiling fans would get costlier by 8 to 20 per cent as the category comes under the ambit of mandatory star labelling from January 1, as per the revised Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) norms. Star labelling denotes energy savings of minimum 30 per cent for 1-star rated fans to over 50 per cent for 5-star rated fans.

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, on January 8 announced a network-wide (domestic and international), anniversary-special sale applicable across all three of its cabins - Economy, Premium Economy and Business Class.