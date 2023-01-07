 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 07, 2023 / 07:09 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Air India 'peeing' incident: Court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court on January 7 sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to 14 days of judicial custody. Mishra had earlier been arrested for allegedly urinating while being drunk on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Air India 'peeing' incident: 4 crew, 1 pilot issued show cause notices, says CEO Campbell Wilson

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on January 7 apologised for a flyer urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the airline is reviewing the policy of serving alcohol on flights.