Air India 'peeing' incident: Court sends accused Shankar Mishra to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi's Patiala House Court on January 7 sent Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, to 14 days of judicial custody. Mishra had earlier been arrested for allegedly urinating while being drunk on a co-passenger onboard an Air India flight between New York and Delhi on November 26, 2022.

Read here to know more

Air India 'peeing' incident: 4 crew, 1 pilot issued show cause notices, says CEO Campbell Wilson

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on January 7 apologised for a flyer urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the airline is reviewing the policy of serving alcohol on flights.

Tata Group-owned Air India CEO Campbell Wilson on January 7 apologised for a flyer urinating on a fellow female passenger on a flight from New York in November and said four cabin crew and a pilot have been de-rostered and the airline is reviewing the policy of serving alcohol on flights.

Govt gets multiple bids for disinvestment of stake in IDBI Bank The Union Government said on January 7 that it has received multiple Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the strategic disinvestment of the stake held by it and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) in IDBI Bank. The transaction is expected to now move to the second stage, according to a tweet from the Secretary, Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM), Ministry of Finance.

Google moves SC after NCLAT refuses to stay CCI's Rs 1,338-crore penalty order Google has moved Supreme Court to challenge the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order refusing to stay the Competition Commission of India (CCI)'s Rs 1,338 crore penalty on the company, CNBC -TV18 reported on January 7. The search giant is set to argue that parts of the CCI order have been plagiarized from Competition proceedings in European Union and that the order is 'extraordinary' and suffers from 'errors', CNBC-TV 8 report added.

TCS Q3 Preview: Muted revenue growth in a seasonally-weak quarter All eyes will be on IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) Q3 results on January 9. In a seasonally-weak quarter, the Tata-group company is expected to report 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit is expected to increase 7.8 percent QoQ in the October-December quarter.

Reckitt Benckiser's ex-CEO Rakesh Kapoor donates $1.2 mn to alma mater BITS Pilani Rakesh Kapoor, the former global CEO of Reckitt Benckiser, has made a donation of USD 1.2 million (about Rs 10 crore) to his alma mater, BITS Pilani - the largest gift the institution has received in its history. The donation will be "used to fund the creation of a state-of-the-art Centre of Innovation," BITS Pilani said in a statement.

Why Joshimath is sinking, and its larger environmental repercussions Residents of the hill town of Joshimath called for a bandh on Thursday (January 5, 2022). Locals chanted slogans against the administration and staged a chakka jam, while businesses remained shut. The reason is the land beneath Joshimath is sinking.

