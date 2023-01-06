Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Wells Fargo sacks India VP Shankar Mishra for urinating on Air India co-passenger

American financial services company Wells Fargo, on January 6, sacked Shankar Mishra, India Vice-President of its entity in India as Mishra, in an inebriated state, urinated on a woman in her 70s, in business class of an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

Govt pegs FY23 GDP growth at 7%

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to grow by 7 percent in 2022-23, the statistics ministry said on January 6. In the fiscal year 2021-22, the GDP had grown by 8.7 percent.

Use 'restraining devices' if needed: DGCA's advisory to airlines on unruly passengers

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in an advisory issued to registered airline operators on January 6, said the pilot-in-command is responsible for the "safety of passengers" and maintenance of discipline in the flight. The advisory noted that the crew members must inform an unruly passenger onboard of the the repercussion and consequences of his or her behaviour. The crew should use "restraining devices to handle unruly passengers when all conciliatory approaches have been exhausted", it added.

RBI to issue green bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore each on January 25, February 9

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 6 said that it will issue Sovereign Green Bonds worth Rs 8,000 crore each in two tranches on January 25 and February 9. “The proceeds will be deployed in public sector projects which help in reducing the carbon intensity of the economy,” the RBI said in a release.

CBDT looking to expand amnesty scheme, may allow self-declaration to settle tax demands: Sources

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is looking at offering a chance for self-declaration to settle tax demands, CNBC TV-18 reported on January 6, citing sources aware of the new amnesty proposals that are being deliberated ahead of the rollout of the Budget 2023.

Sequoia-backed Bounce lays off 5% of staff to cut costs

Scooter rental and electric two-wheeler manufacturer Bounce has laid off about 5 percent of its staff or around 40-50 employees across customer support, finance, and other segments to cut costs, said sources aware of the development.

Apple discreetly rolls out AI-narrated audiobooks

Apple has stealth-launched AI-narrated audiobooks for select titles on its service, Apple Books. The Cupertino technology giant said that its Digital Narration Technology was meant to help independent authors who may lack funds to convert their titles to audiobooks.