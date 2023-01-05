 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:41 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

DGCA issues show-cause notice to Air India amid outrage over drunk man urinating on woman

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India over a November incident when an inebriated man urinated on a passenger—a woman in her 70s—on a New York to Delhi flight in a business class, triggering massive outrage.

Read here to know more

Investigators probe Venugopal Dhoot’s involvement in a second loan fraud case

Investigation into a second loan fraud case involving industrialist Venugopal Dhoot is picking up pace. Dhoot is already under arrest in a Rs 3,250-crore loan scam involving former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.