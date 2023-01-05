Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

DGCA issues show-cause notice to Air India amid outrage over drunk man urinating on woman

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India over a November incident when an inebriated man urinated on a passenger—a woman in her 70s—on a New York to Delhi flight in a business class, triggering massive outrage.

Investigators probe Venugopal Dhoot’s involvement in a second loan fraud case

Investigation into a second loan fraud case involving industrialist Venugopal Dhoot is picking up pace. Dhoot is already under arrest in a Rs 3,250-crore loan scam involving former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar.

SEBI permits govt's shareholding in IDBI Bank to be reclassified as 'public' after stake sale The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its nod for reclassification of the government's shareholding in IDBI Bank as "public" following its stake sale, as per a regulatory filing submitted on January 5. "The voting rights of GoI shall not exceed 15 percent of the total voting rights of the bank," SEBI stated. How BharatPe racked up Rs 5,594 crore loss in FY22 A huge loss of Rs 5,594 crore by BharatPe has surprised some in the startup world, especially after it was followed by the immediate exit of CEO Suhail Sameer. The loss is the latest in the unending controversies since the company's investors fell out with former managing director Ashneer Grover. Amid the chaos, the company said an accounting norm was the reason behind 85 percent of the loss amount. 11 Omicron sub-variants found during testing of international travellers; all variants earlier reported in India: Report Eleven Omicron sub-variants were found during testing of international travellers between December 24 and January 3 and all these variants have earlier been reported in India, official sources said on January 5. Rajnish Kumar interview | When Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said he didn't trust SBI's books Big bull Rakesh Jhunjhunwala once didn't trust State Bank of India books and even refused to buy its shares but 18 months later, he became an investor, former chairman of the public sector bank Rajnish Kumar told Moneycontrol, as he recalled how the public sector bank proved skeptics wrong. Keystone Realtors enters Mumbai's eastern suburbs with Rs 1,000-crore project Keystone Realtors, the real estate company that operates under the brand Rustomjee, has bagged a 4.2-acre redevelopment project in Mumbai's Chembur suburb. It won the race to redevelop Basant Park, with more than four-fifths of the votes of the society's residents.

