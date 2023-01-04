 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 04, 2023 / 06:53 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Cabinet decisions | Govt vows to strengthen Doordarshan, approves Himachal hydroelectric project  

The Cabinet also approved a Rs 2,614 crore investment for the Sunni Dam Hydro Electric project in Himachal Pradesh, modernise and strengthen the infrastructure of Doordarshan and Prasar Bharti and the Broadcast Infrastructure & Network Development (BIND) scheme. More here

M&M Financial Services: RBI lifts restrictions on loan recovery via outsourcing

In September, the RBI had asked M&M Financial services to immediately cease carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements. More here

Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 global crisis