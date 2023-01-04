Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Cabinet decisions | Govt vows to strengthen Doordarshan, approves Himachal hydroelectric project

The Cabinet also approved a Rs 2,614 crore investment for the Sunni Dam Hydro Electric project in Himachal Pradesh, modernise and strengthen the infrastructure of Doordarshan and Prasar Bharti and the Broadcast Infrastructure & Network Development (BIND) scheme. More here

M&M Financial Services: RBI lifts restrictions on loan recovery via outsourcing

In September, the RBI had asked M&M Financial services to immediately cease carrying out any recovery or repossession activity through outsourcing arrangements. More here

Asian stocks in 2022 suffer biggest foreign outflows since 2008 global crisis

Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Korea showed foreigners sold equities worth $57 billion last year, the biggest outflow since 2008. More here

Walmart gets $1 billion tax bill for PhonePe shift to India

Investors including Tiger Global Management have now purchased shares of PhonePe in India at the new price, leading to tax implications of roughly 80 billion rupees for existing shareholders, one of the people said. More here

Radiant Cash Management outperforms market on debut; settles with 12% gains

Radiant Cash Management Services shares fared much better than analysts' expectations on January 4 - their debut day and in fact, outperformed the equity markets that were caught in a bear trap. More here

Nifty forms long bearish candle but takes support at 18,000 ahead of FOMC minutes

If the index manages to hold on to the 18,000 mark in the coming session, then there is a possibility of a rebound. But the breaking of the mark can weaken the mood further, experts say. More here

Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising