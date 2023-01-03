Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

OYO filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO. More here

Cinema halls can bar moviegoers from carrying food, beverage inside: SC

The SC bench, however, directed cinema owners to make provisions for hygienic drinking water free of cost, and also allow parents with infants to carry a reasonable amount of food inside the theatres. More here

Outgoing BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to set up venture capital fund

Suhail Sameer will set up a venture capital fund with two friends and invest in consumer brands, consumer tech, and fintech startups. More here NTPC starts India's first green hydrogen blending project State-owned NTPC on January 3, said it has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project. The green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. More here India govt to take final call on selling wheat in open market in 10 days The intervention is being planned by the government via its open market sale programme, which it uses to sell grains at a pre-determined price. More here Adani to pay additional amount for NDTV shares to match payment to founders Adani Enterprises has said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 per NDTV share to investors, who had sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5, taking the payout to Rs 342.65 a share. More here PNB hikes deposit rates by 0.50 % to 7.55% effective January 1, 2023 The lender hiked interest rates on savings deposits by 0.25 percent. Also, rates of fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore have been increased by up to 0.5%, the bank said in a release. More here

