Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 03, 2023 / 07:07 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates

OYO filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO. More here

Cinema halls can bar moviegoers from carrying food, beverage inside: SC

The SC bench, however, directed cinema owners to make provisions for hygienic drinking water free of cost, and also allow parents with infants to carry a reasonable amount of food inside the theatres. More here

Outgoing BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to set up venture capital fund