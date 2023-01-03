Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:
Sebi returns OYO's draft IPO papers; asks to refile with updates
OYO filed preliminary documents with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in September 2021 for a Rs 8,430 crore IPO. More here
Cinema halls can bar moviegoers from carrying food, beverage inside: SC
The SC bench, however, directed cinema owners to make provisions for hygienic drinking water free of cost, and also allow parents with infants to carry a reasonable amount of food inside the theatres. More here
Outgoing BharatPe CEO Suhail Sameer to set up venture capital fund
Suhail Sameer will set up a venture capital fund with two friends and invest in consumer brands, consumer tech, and fintech startups. More here
NTPC starts India's first green hydrogen blending project
State-owned NTPC on January 3, said it has commissioned India's first green hydrogen blending project. The green hydrogen blending has been started in the piped natural gas (PNG) network of NTPC Kawas township, Surat. More here
India govt to take final call on selling wheat in open market in 10 days
The intervention is being planned by the government via its open market sale programme, which it uses to sell grains at a pre-determined price. More here
Adani to pay additional amount for NDTV shares to match payment to founders
Adani Enterprises has said it will pay an additional Rs 48.65 per NDTV share to investors, who had sold their shares in an open offer between November 22 and December 5, taking the payout to Rs 342.65 a share. More here
PNB hikes deposit rates by 0.50 % to 7.55% effective January 1, 2023
The lender hiked interest rates on savings deposits by 0.25 percent. Also, rates of fixed deposits below Rs 2 crore have been increased by up to 0.5%, the bank said in a release. More here