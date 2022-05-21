Here are the top stories this evening:

Paytm forms joint venture general insurance firm; reappoints Vijay Shekhar Sharma as MD & CEO

Digital financial services firm One97 Communications, which operates under the Paytm brand, on May 21 said it has formed a joint venture general insurance company in which it has committed to invest Rs 950 crore over a period of 10 years.

Shree Cement Q4 Results | Standalone profit falls 16% YoY to Rs 645 crore; revenue grows 3.6% to Rs 4,099 crore

Shree Cement Limited on May 21 reported a 16 percent decline in standalone net profit of Rs 645 crore in the fourth quarter of FY22, as against Rs 768 crore recorded a year ago. The year-on-year decline in profit was due to surge in power & fuel costs and the high base of last year’s quarter.

Petrol pump dealers caution govt against OMCs rationing retail supply to curb their losses

Petrol pump dealers have cautioned the Central government that oil marketing companies (OMCs) rationing fuel supply for retail sales in order to curb their losses may lead to shortage at retail outlets and cause law and order problems, a consortium of the dealers said in a letter, a copy of which is in Moneycontrol’s possession.

IGL's Price Revision: CNG rates hiked by Rs 2 per kg

Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL)(IGL) has revised the price of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by Rs 2 per kilogram with effect from May 21. The cost of CNG in Delhi now stands at Rs 75.61 per kg, according to an ANI report.

NSE co-location scam: CBI raids brokers in multiple cities

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) launched a coordinated search operation at over 10 locations in multiple cities on May 21 in connection with the NSE co-location scam case, officials said. The search operation will cover brokers at more than 12 premises in Mumbai, Gandhinagar, Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Kolkata, among other cities, they added.

Daily Voice | Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research advises caution on eMudhra IPO, expects tepid listing for Delhivery, but Venus at premium

“eMudhra is India’s most significant licensed certifying authority. The company has issued over 50 million digital signature certificates through 88,457 channel partners. But it will list at a PE of 78.81x within a highly competitive industry. So, we advise investors to be cautious,” Sonam Srivastava, Founder at Wright Research said in an interview to Moneycontrol.

Why does Davos matter?

The World Economic Forum will host its annual meeting this year, from May 22 to May 26, after it was postponed in December 2021, during the Omicron wave. It will be attended by over 2,000 political and business leaders, economists, activists and journalists.

