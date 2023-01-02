Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Zomato co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar quits in latest top-level exit from firm

Food delivery platform Zomato on January 2, 2023, said its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has quit, in what is the latest in a series of top-level exits. Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the last ten-plus years, he also built a tech leadership team.

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain domestic systemically important banks, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 2 said State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs). The central bank said this while releasing the 2022 list of D-SIBs under the same bucketing structure as in the 2021 list of D-SIBs.

Dabur completes acquisition of 51% majority stake in Badshah Masala Badshah Masala has become a subsidiary of Dabur "with effect from today", a regulatory filing stated. The majority stake was acquired for a cash consideration of Rs 587.52 crore. Govt releases draft online gaming rules for public consultation The government is set to commence public consultation for online gaming with a self regulatory body (SRO) responsible to certify what is permitted as an online game in the country, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a press briefing on January 2, as the Centre released draft rules to regulate the nascent but growing sector. 'Bomb' found near Punjab CM's Bhagwant Mann's residence in Chandigarh: Reports A suspected explosive item has been found near the residence of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Chandigarh, reports said on January 2. The Punjab CM was not present at his residence when the bomb was found, the reports added. India has been and will always look expensive: Aashish Sommaiyaa India has been – and will always appear – expensive because of the premium on democracy and free markets. State-owned enterprises in indices have the lowest weightage compared those in other emerging markets, Aashish Sommaiyaa, executive director and CEO of WhiteOak Capital Asset Management Company, said in an interview with Moneycontrol's Nickey Mirchandani. From pizzas to biryanis, here's what India ordered on New Year's Eve Over the weekend, as the world celebrated the New Year, cloud kitchen and foodtech platforms braced themselves for a long night. As more people ordered pizzas and biryanis for their parties and New Year's Eve celebrations, platforms such as Swiggy and Zomato reported record numbers.

