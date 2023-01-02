 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Jan 02, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Zomato co-founder and CTO Gunjan Patidar quits in latest top-level exit from firm

Food delivery platform Zomato on January 2, 2023, said its co-founder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Gunjan Patidar has quit, in what is the latest in a series of top-level exits. Patidar was one of the first few employees of Zomato and built the core tech systems for the company. Over the last ten-plus years, he also built a tech leadership team.

SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank remain domestic systemically important banks, says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on January 2 said State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, and HDFC Bank continue to be identified as Domestic Systemically Important Banks (D-SIBs). The central bank said this while releasing the 2022 list of D-SIBs under the same bucketing structure as in the 2021 list of D-SIBs.