Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

The last date for filing your tax return is today. Here’s what’ll happen if you don’t

If you’ve missed the July 31 deadline to file your ITR, you can file a belated return by December 31. Else, you may have to pay higher penalties and face heightened scrutiny.

Read here to know more

Revised rules for safe deposit lockers, new KYC norms to buy insurance: 6 money changes in January to watch out for

The New Year is set to usher in a string of changes that will affect your money box. From renewing your bank locker agreement to taking note of revised insurance KYC norms and mutual fund rules, here are six developments you ought to bear in mind.

Read here to know more Former Pope Benedict XVI, first to resign in over six centuries, dies aged 95 Former Pope Benedict XVI, who was the first to resign from the top clergy position in over 600 years, died aged 95 at his residence on December 31, as per a statement issued by the Vatican. Benedict, whose resignation in 2013 had shocked Catholics worldwide, had been living at the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in Vatican since his resignation. His death was preceded by a period of prolonged illness. Read here to know more Here are stocks that are widely tracked ahead of the Budget With the Union Budget barely a month away, a section of the market will be eyeing tactical bets that could pay off if some of the policy expectations come through. Stocks from the Railways, infrastructure, defence, divestment and renewables segments would be in focus. Read here to know more China’s economic activity at slowest since 2020 as Covid spreads China’s abrupt reversal of its Covid Zero policy pushed economic activity — its service sector in particular — to the slowest pace since February 2020, as the virus swept through major cities and prompted people to stay home and businesses to shut. The official manufacturing purchasing managers index fell to 47 this month from November’s 48, the National Bureau of Statistics said Saturday. That was worse than an estimate of 47.8 in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Read here to know more Delhi L-G eases licensing norms; restaurants/bars in 5 & 4-star hotels to operate 24x7 All restaurants in 5-star and 4-star hotels in Delhi will now be allowed to operate round-the-clock, according to the new licensing norms aimed at boosting the national capital's night economy. In 3-star hotels, they will be allowed to operate till 2 am, and in all other categories, they will be able to operate till 1 am. Read here to know more RT-PCR negative test report must from Jan 1 for air travellers from China, 4 other countries A pre-departure RT-PCR negative test report will be mandatory from January 1, 2023 for passengers coming in all international flights from China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the Republic of Korea, Thailand and Japan. Read here to know more

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE