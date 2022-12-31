 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 31, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

The last date for filing your tax return is today. Here’s what’ll happen if you don’t

If you’ve missed the July 31 deadline to file your ITR, you can file a belated return by December 31. Else, you may have to pay higher penalties and face heightened scrutiny.

Revised rules for safe deposit lockers, new KYC norms to buy insurance: 6 money changes in January to watch out for

The New Year is set to usher in a string of changes that will affect your money box. From renewing your bank locker agreement to taking note of revised insurance KYC norms and mutual fund rules, here are six developments you ought to bear in mind.