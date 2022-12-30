Here are the top stories this evening:

Govt hikes interest rates on some small savings schemes by 20-110 bps for January-March

The Centre had increased the interest rate by up to 30 basis points for October-December after leaving them unchanged for nine consecutive quarters. More here

Centre's April-November fiscal deficit Rs 9.78 lakh crore, 58.9% of FY budget estimate

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for the current financial year, or 6.4 percent of the GDP. In the April-November period of FY22, the fiscal deficit was 46.2 percent of the full-year target. More here

Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November

The growth rate of the eight sectors during April-November 2022 was 8 percent compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year. More here Top stock picks by brokerages for calendar year 2023 Experts see the Indian markets continuing the outperformance of 2022 vis-à-vis other global markets, in 2023 too. Companies and sectors focussed on the domestic market could do well. One caveat however, is that there may not be big upsides. More here 'Powerless' debut: Elin Electronics dips 8%, closes at Rs 227.65 on listing day Elin Electronics shares remained under pressure throughout the session on their debut day (December 30), tracking a downtrend in equity markets. More here Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Deaths: Pharmexcil suspends membership of Marion Biotech The suspension means that the company's exports will become ineligible for incentives under the Market Access Initiative Scheme. More here In PM Modi's own words: Simple yet extraordinary life of his mother who emphasised on 'garib kalyan' As Heeraben Modi, who passed away on Friday, entered the 100th year of her life on June 18 this year, PM Modi had penned an emotional and deeply-felt tribute in what is probably his most detailed impression of his mother in the public realm. More here

