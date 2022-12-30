 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 30, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here are the top stories this evening:

Govt hikes interest rates on some small savings schemes by 20-110 bps for January-March

The Centre had increased the interest rate by up to 30 basis points for October-December after leaving them unchanged for nine consecutive quarters. More here

Centre's April-November fiscal deficit Rs 9.78 lakh crore, 58.9% of FY budget estimate

The Centre is targeting a fiscal deficit of Rs 16.61 lakh crore for the current financial year, or 6.4 percent of the GDP. In the April-November period of FY22, the fiscal deficit was 46.2 percent of the full-year target. More here

Core sectors' growth quickens to 5.4% in November 