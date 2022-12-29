English
    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 29, 2022 / 07:43 PM IST
    Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

    Here are the top stories this evening:

    India's current account deficit surges to all-time high of $36.4 billion in July-September

    As a percentage of GDP, India's July-September CAD is 4.4 percent compared to 2.2 percent in April-June and 1.3 percent in July-September 2021.

    More here

    RBI Financial Stability Report: Gross NPAs of Indian banks fall to seven-year low in September

    Macro stress tests for credit risk reveal that banks would be able to comply with the minimum capital requirements even under severe stress scenarios, the RBI report said.

    More here

    Cough syrup deaths: India seeks details from Uzbekistan on investigations

    India is in touch with the Uzbak authorities and has sought details of their investigation into the death of 18 children after allegedly consuming cough syrup made by an Indian firm, the External Affairs Ministry said.

    More here

    FM Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from AIIMS

    Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Monday morning with what was described as symptoms of viral fever.

    More here

    KFin Technologies shares slip slightly on debut

    This was the fifth weak debut this month. Landmark Cars, Abans Holdings, Sula Vineyards, and Uniparts India — all closed significantly lower on their first day out.

    Amid funding winter, here are the startup honchos who bought prime real estate in 2022

    While a so-called funding winter gripped the country's startup ecosystem this year and resulted in thousands of layoffs, several of its top honchos were able to buy properties at prime locations in Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and Pune, showed a report by property data platform Zapkey.

    More here

    Anant Ambani to marry Radhika Merchant. See pics from their 'Roka' in Rajasthan

    Anant Ambani, the youngest son of business magnate Mukesh Ambani, will wed Radhika Merchant, the daughter of Encore Healthcare chief Viren Merchant.

    More here

    (Disclaimer: Moneycontrol is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary)
