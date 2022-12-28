Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

How the Jio juggernaut turbocharged the start-up ecosystem

Jio compelled the competition to offer data at dirt-cheap rates and helped grow internet usage in India exponentially, thus helping build a large and attractive market. More here

Redefining scale: Two decades of Mukesh Ambani at the helm of Reliance Industries

For a college student who pulled out of Stanford University to go back to Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) and spearhead its expansion into polyester and petrochemicals, setting up its first big manufacturing project in Patalganga in 1983 was a precursor of things to come. More here

Next 40 days are crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19 cases in January

The Health Ministry sources, however, said the severity of the coronavirus infection is less. Even if there is a wave, deaths and hospitalisation will be very low. More here

Rewind 2022 | Smallcap multibaggers that gave over 100% returns in 2022

Despite unprecedented challenges, the Indian stock markets managed to weather the storm and emerge as one of the leading markets in the world. So let’s have a look at some smallcap stocks that have given stunning multi-bagger returns this year. More here

Nifty likely to be rangebound ahead of December series expiry

The index has retained the 18,100 level at the close. If it maintains the said level, then 18,200-18,300 is likely to be the possibility in coming sessions, with strong support at 18,000-17,900 levels. But overall, it is expected to be a rangebound market, experts say. More here

How Ashneer Grover made Rs 2.25 crore in 8 minutes with Zomato IPO

Zomato listing last July. In his memoir Doglapan: The Hard Truth about Life and Start-Ups, the former BharatPe founder and ex-Shark Tank India judge revealed how he managed to make the best use of Zomato IPO. More here

Reliance Jio launches True 5G services in 11 cities