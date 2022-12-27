 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Dec 27, 2022 / 06:15 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here are the top stories this evening:

Exclusive Interview | Chanda Kochhar’s arrest only tip of the iceberg, more beneficiaries involved, says whistle-blower Arvind Gupta

On December 24, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested former ICICI Bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar in a  suspected Rs 3,250 crore scam involving loans to Videocon Group. Read more here.

Taking Stock | Market rallies for 2nd day; Nifty tops 18,100, Sensex rises 361 pts led by metals

At close, the Sensex was up 361.01 points or 0.60% at 60,927.43, and the Nifty was up 117.70 points or 0.65% at 18,132.30. About 2,504 shares advanced, 889 shares declined, while 120 scrips remained unchanged. Read more here.

Nirmala Sitharaman’s recovery on track, likely to be discharged from AIIMS tomorrow: Sources