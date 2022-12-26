 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:19 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Jet Airways' senior management, pilots, cabin crew exit amid relaunch uncertainty: Sources

Amid uncertainty prevailing over the relaunch of grounded carrier Jet Airways, several of its senior management executives, pilots and cabin crew have departed, sources told CNBC TV-18 on December 26.

Inflation likely to moderate next year, but slow global growth may drag output: Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran

Inflation, which has soared in the second half of 2022, is "likely to moderate" next year, but the slowdown in global growth "may act as a drag on output", Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on December 26.