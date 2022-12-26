Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Jet Airways' senior management, pilots, cabin crew exit amid relaunch uncertainty: Sources

Amid uncertainty prevailing over the relaunch of grounded carrier Jet Airways, several of its senior management executives, pilots and cabin crew have departed, sources told CNBC TV-18 on December 26.

Inflation likely to moderate next year, but slow global growth may drag output: Tata Sons chief N Chandrasekaran

Inflation, which has soared in the second half of 2022, is "likely to moderate" next year, but the slowdown in global growth "may act as a drag on output", Tata Sons' Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on December 26.

Taking Stock | Market bounces back; Nifty tops 18,000, Sensex gains 721 pts led by PSBs

Indian equity market snapped a four-day losing streak and ended in positive territory with the Nifty closing above 18,000, amid buying in most sectors, except pharma. At close, the Sensex was up 721.13 points or 1.20 percent at 60,566.42, while the Nifty was up 207.80 points or 1.17 percent at 18,014.60. Nearly 2,787 shares advanced, 733 shares declined, and 129 scrips remained unchanged.

SMBs lead in creating jobs in India; over 2.1 million jobs posted in 2022: Report

The year 2022 has been one of the job opportunities across sectors as most companies are ramping up hiring. Among employment openings, jobs and professional network platform Apna.co witnessed a 25 percent increase in its employer base, which was majorly led by small and medium enterprises (SMBs) and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in 2022.

NCLAT upholds Rs 873-crore penalty on United Breweries, other beer makers

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has upheld the Rs 873-crore penalty imposed by fair trade regulator CCI on United Breweries and other beer makers. A two-member bench said after examining the materials and considering the arguments, it was of opinion that the "appellants had already admitted in the leniency application regarding their involvement in the cartelisation".

Fintech startup Paysharp gets RBI’s in-principle approval for payment aggregator licence

Fintech startup Paysharp has received an in-principle authorisation from the Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) to act as a payment aggregator (PA), the startup said in a media statement on December 26. “This will enable us to improve the capabilities of our current products and develop fresh approaches to automate the financial operations of the nation's millions of SMEs and small businesses”, said Krishna Kumar Mani, cofounder and CEO of Paysharp.

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2/litre in NCR from Tuesday of full-cream, toned, double-toned variants

Mother Dairy has decided to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR market with effect from Tuesday, citing rise in input costs. This is the fifth round of hike in milk prices this year by Mother Dairy, one of the leading milk suppliers in Delhi-NCR with volumes of more than 30 lakh litres per day.

KGF, Kantara producers to invest Rs 3,000 crore over 5 years

Hombale Films, the film production company behind the KGF franchise and Kantara, will be investing Rs 3,000 crore over the next five years. It plans to make 10-12 films over the next two years.