India develops herd immunity; BF.7 variant may not be as serious as in China: CCMB chief

The severity of BF.7 variant of coronavirus in India may not be as serious as it is currently prevailing in China as Indian have already developed "herd immunity" a top official of CSIR- Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), Hyderabad, said.

Read here to know more

COVID alarm: Centre asks states to hold mock drills at health facilities

To ensure the readiness of the COVID-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, the Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday.

Dalal Street Week Ahead: 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week The last three weeks of the slide have changed the market structure and indications are pointing toward the decline to extend further, the market expert feels. Read about the 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week.

Buoyant tax collections cushion Government on fiscal front, ITR reforms likely next year Riding on the back of a 26 per cent surge in tax collections, the government is set to unveil the next set of reforms in tax administration by pruning the number of forms available for filing Income Tax Return (ITR) to improve taxpayers' experience and reduce the time taken to file returns.

ONGC board revamp on lines of McKinsey suggestions The Board of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is being revamped by merging two directorships into one and creating a new position of director for corporate affairs in an attempt to breathe fresh life into the state-owned behemoth that is increasingly looking beyond oil and gas, sources said.

The revamp is on lines of the Organisation Transformation Project (OTP) suggested by consulting firm McKinsey.

Delhi Metro: Drone carrying medical supplies temporarily disrupts Magenta line's track Delhi Metro's services on the Magenta line were temporarily disrupted on December 25 after a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro track. According to Delhi Police, around 3 pm, a drone carrying medical supplies fell on the metro track near Delhi's Jasola Vihar.

Elon Musk says Twitter not on track of bankruptcy, but isn't fully secure yet Amid reports of Twitter losing users and advertisers, Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter is not going bankrupt but is not secure yet. The Twitter head was responding to a tweet on the micro-blogging site's finances.

Moneycontrol News

