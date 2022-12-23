Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Byju’s to revise refund policy, conduct affordability test before selling courses: NCPCR

Two company officials from Byju's represented the edtech company on behalf of CEO Byju Raveendran and presented a letter before the NCPCR, Kanoongo said. More here

IPL auction: Cameron Green sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the second-most expensive player to be sold after England's Sam Curran was bagged by Punjab Kings for a record Rs 18.5 crore. More here

16 Army personnel killed in road accident in North Sikkim

Sixteen Army personnel including three Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) were killed in a road accident at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, the Army said. More here Bears tighten grip as Sensex, Nifty fall 1.5% each; all sectors in the red Amid weak global cues, the market started on a negative note and extended the losses as the day progressed with Nifty and Sensex hitting intraday lows of 17,779.50 and 59,765.56, respectively. More here Midcaps vs Largecaps: What should investors prefer in 2023? Despite a lot of froth being taken out in 2022, midcaps are still expensive. The Nifty Midcap 100 is at a significant premium of 30 percent to its long-term average. Analysts, however, expect a correction in midcaps by next year. More here 4 conditions under which Sam Bankman-Fried has been released from jail There are several bail terms, the first is the $250 million bond that was secured by equity in his parents' California home. Bankman-Fried will have to live in that house. He also has to surrender his passport. More here IIT Bombay Phase I placement ends with highest package of Rs 3.67 crore The average annual salary for Phase I this year was Rs 23.26 lakh (CTC basis) while 25 accepted offers were above Rs 1 crore. The highest package was offered by a domestic company. More here

Moneycontrol News

