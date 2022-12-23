 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 23, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Byju’s to revise refund policy, conduct affordability test before selling courses: NCPCR  

Two company officials from Byju's represented the edtech company on behalf of CEO Byju Raveendran and presented a letter before the NCPCR, Kanoongo said. More here

IPL auction: Cameron Green sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 crore 

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green was the second-most expensive player to be sold after England's Sam Curran was bagged by Punjab Kings for a record Rs 18.5 crore. More here

16 Army personnel killed in road accident in North Sikkim 