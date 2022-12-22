 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 22, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Why buying Metro India makes sense for Reliance Retail

The acquisition of Metro India will not just aid Reliance in deepening its operations and physical store footprint in India, it will also help it gain access to a wide network of outlets and retail and institutional buyers, and give it a strong supply channel. More here

This is India’s biggest stock winner of 2022 with a 2277% gain

Shares of Hemang Resources Ltd, formerly known as Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd, have surged over 20 times this year. Beginning 2022 at Rs 3, the share price is now Rs 70. The company is into coal trading and infrastructure. More here

COVID-19: Random sampling of international passengers have commenced at airports: Mansukh Mandaviya