    December 22, 2022 / 07:34 PM IST
    Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Why buying Metro India makes sense for Reliance Retail

    The acquisition of Metro India will not just aid Reliance in deepening its operations and physical store footprint in India, it will also help it gain access to a wide network of outlets and retail and institutional buyers, and give it a strong supply channel. More here

    This is India’s biggest stock winner of 2022 with a 2277% gain

    Shares of Hemang Resources Ltd, formerly known as Bhatia Industries & Infrastructure Ltd, have surged over 20 times this year. Beginning 2022 at Rs 3, the share price is now Rs 70. The company is into coal trading and infrastructure. More here

    COVID-19: Random sampling of international passengers have commenced at airports: Mansukh Mandaviya

    The surge in COVID-19 cases in the United States, China, Brazil and South Korea has prompted the ministry to review the pandemic situation in India. As a precautionary measure, the government has restarted random sampling of international passengers at airports across the country for COVID-19. More here

    Elin Electronics IPO subscribed 2.94 times on final day, retail portion booked 2.06 times

    The offer has been subscribed 3.09 times, with bids coming for 4.39 crore shares against an IPO size of 1.42 crore shares, data available with exchanges. More here

    Sula Vineyards shares settle 7% lower at Rs 331 on debut

    Shares of Sula Vineyards on December 22 were listed at Rs 361, a bit higher than the issue price of Rs 357 and hit an intraday high of Rs 363.3. However, it immediately dipped below the issue price. More here

    IPL Auction 2023: 5 teams that have work to do

    A lot of planning would have gone through the think tanks of the teams ahead of Friday's auction. Let us look at the shopping strategy of these 5 teams. More here

    Four Oscar shortlist entries for India, including 'Chhello Show' and 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR'

    Besides the Gujarati film and the popular Telugu song, "All That Breathes" has made it to the documentary feature shortlist and "The Elephant Whisperers" in the documentary short category, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced. More here
