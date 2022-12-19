 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 19, 2022 / 06:18 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

HDFC Bank in talks for loan of up to $1 billion

HDFC Bank is looking to raise as much as $1 billion via an offshore loan, news agency Bloomberg reported on December 19. The loan tenor could range from one-five years, the report said, citing unidentified sources. HDFC Bank is seeking to tap the market as early as the coming month, in anticipation of an increase in credit demand.

Elon Musk’s poll says he should step down as Twitter chief

Twitter chief Elon Musk's poll on whether he should step down as the chief of the social media company has ended, with 57 percent of the 17 million respondents voting "yes". Musk, while launching the poll on Twitter, had said, "I will abide by the results".