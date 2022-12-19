Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

HDFC Bank in talks for loan of up to $1 billion

HDFC Bank is looking to raise as much as $1 billion via an offshore loan, news agency Bloomberg reported on December 19. The loan tenor could range from one-five years, the report said, citing unidentified sources. HDFC Bank is seeking to tap the market as early as the coming month, in anticipation of an increase in credit demand.

Elon Musk’s poll says he should step down as Twitter chief

Twitter chief Elon Musk's poll on whether he should step down as the chief of the social media company has ended, with 57 percent of the 17 million respondents voting "yes". Musk, while launching the poll on Twitter, had said, "I will abide by the results".

In five charts: Is India in a multi-year bull market?

India is in a multi-year bull market with intermittent pullbacks and corrections, the latest report from DSP Mutual Fund has said. According to the fund house’s market strategy and economy team, the opportunities will be more in small and mid-cap space, with valuations in largecaps having run up and consolidation likely in this segment.

FIFA World Cup 2022: JioCinema’s 110 million viewers help digital overtake TV

Digital viewership shot past TV for the first time in India during the FIFA World Cup 2022, which recorded over 110 million viewers on the JioCinema app, which streamed the tournament live for free. Globally, too, this World Cup was the first time that digital viewership surpassed TV.

Kfin Technologies’ IPO doesn’t tick all the boxes for investors

The promoters of Kfin Technologies Ltd, a registrar and transfer agent (RTA), are looking to unlock value through an initial public offering (IPO), which opened for subscription on December 19. What does Kfin hold for those who wish to subscribe to the IPO?

Here's how much the top 50 'wilful defaulters' owe Indian banks

The top 50 "wilful defaulters" owed Rs 9,2570 crore to Indian banks as on March 31, 2022, the government told Parliament on December 19, citing the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data. In a written response, minister of state Bhagwat Karad said Gitanjali Gems Limited, which has defaulted on loans of Rs 7,848 crore to banks, tops the list. Next is Era Infra (with an exposure of Rs 5,879 crore) and Rei Agro which has defaulted on loans worth Rs 4,803 crore.

Dr Reddy’s completes phase 1 study for biosimilar of tocilizumab

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories on December 19 announced that its biosimilar candidate for monoclonal antibody drug tocilizumab, DRL_TC, successfully met its primary and secondary endpoints in a phase 1 study. The company said that the phase 1 study conducted by Dr Reddy’s used a subcutaneous formulation to evaluate the safety and immunogenicity of tocilizumab biosimilar candidate in comparison to reference products.