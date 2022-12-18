 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 18, 2022 / 05:59 PM IST

Here is our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

After this year’s IPO slump, bankers are wary of 2023 relief

Initial public offerings are heading for their longest drought since the global financial crisis —  and bankers don’t expect a revival anytime soon.

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under the PLI scheme for specialty steel

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will spend Rs 7,930 crore under the PLI scheme for specialty steel to manufacture eight types of high-end alloy in the country, its Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said.