Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

After this year’s IPO slump, bankers are wary of 2023 relief

Initial public offerings are heading for their longest drought since the global financial crisis — and bankers don’t expect a revival anytime soon.

JSPL to invest Rs 7,930 crore under the PLI scheme for specialty steel

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) will spend Rs 7,930 crore under the PLI scheme for specialty steel to manufacture eight types of high-end alloy in the country, its Managing Director Bimlendra Jha said.

Mukesh Ambani to take on ITC, Patanjali, Tata and Adani with FMCG brand 'Independence'

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the newly set up FMCG arm of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL), last week made a foray into staples with the launch of brand Independence in line with an announcement Mukesh Ambani had made at the company’s annual shareholder meeting earlier this year.

PE investment in real estate down 17% to $5.13 billion

Private equity (PE) investment, in both pure equity and debt form, declined in housing, office and retail segments during 2022, whereas it increased in warehousing assets when compared with last year.

Banks looking at possibility of rupee trade with Bangladesh, African nations

Banks are looking at the possibility of initiating rupee trade with Bangladesh and African countries like Egypt as part of an exercise to make the rupee an international currency, sources said.

World Cup Final: How to Watch Argentina vs France

The game is Sunday at 10 a.m. Eastern. In the United States, it will be broadcast on Fox in English and Telemundo in Spanish and streamed in Spanish on Peacock. It can be streamed in English on an app such as Hulu or Fubo that offers Fox.

Here’s a look at properties Bollywood celebrities bought and sold in 2022

Amitabh Bachchan sold a South Delhi property, where his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan had resided earlier, for Rs 23 crore. The house named 'Sopaan' is located in Gulmohar Park area.