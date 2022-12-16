Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IPOs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

Nearly Rs 2,000 crore worth of two initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street next week, taking the number of offerings in December to five. Check companies, dates, price details.

Investors become poorer by Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall

Investors wealth tumbled over Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall amid a weak trend in global markets after a host of central banks hiked interest rates and gave hawkish commentary. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 461.22 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 61,799.03. In two days, the benchmark has fallen by 1,340.1 points or 2.13 per cent.

Surprise corporate actions by Indian tech darlings spur scrutiny The relentless rout in shares of India's tech darlings since their much-hyped initial public offerings last year has driven some of them to use surprise tactics to arrest the slide, drawing scrutiny from investors and market experts. FM Sitharaman hits back at critics, says India must focus on manufacturing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended the government's focus on manufacturing, saying it is crucial to strengthen the sector. Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's annual convention at the national capital on December 16, she seemingly rejected former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan's criticism of the government's manufacturing-focussed policies. She, however, did not take his name. PM Modi, Russia's Vladimir Putin discuss cooperation in areas of energy, trade Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday reviewed bilateral cooperation in areas of energy, trade and defence and security during a telephonic conversation. Coordinated efforts taken to contain Chinese loan apps: FM in Rajya Sabha Government departments and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) are taking coordinated steps to check Chinese mobile apps offering easy loans and cheating people, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in Rajya Sabha on Friday. Responding to a zero-hour issue raised by a Trinamool Congress MP, she said action has been taken against apps that are cheating people by offering loans. Razorpay pauses onboarding of online payment merchants after RBI advisory Fintech unicorn Razorpay, one of the country's leading payment gateways, has paused onboarding of new online merchants to comply with a communication that it received from the Reserve Bank of India, sources told Moneycontrol.

