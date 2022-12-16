 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 16, 2022 / 06:42 PM IST

Here is our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

IPOs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

Nearly Rs 2,000 crore worth of two initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street next week, taking the number of offerings in December to five. Check companies, dates, price details.

Investors become poorer by Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall

Investors wealth tumbled over Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall amid a weak trend in global markets after a host of central banks hiked interest rates and gave hawkish commentary. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 461.22 points or 0.75 per cent to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40 per cent to settle at 61,799.03. In two days, the benchmark has fallen by 1,340.1 points or 2.13 per cent.