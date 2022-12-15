Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Taking Stock | Sensex tanks 879 points, Nifty settles near 18,400 post-Fed rate hikes

Indian equity markets snapped a two-day rally and ended lower on December 15 amid weak global markets and selling across the sectors. At Close, the Sensex was down 878.88 points or 1.40% at 61,799.03, while the Nifty was down 245.40 points or 1.32% at 18,414.90.

Bank of England hikes interest rates again but softens pace

Britain's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate increase again but toned down the pace as inflation shows signs of easing, mirroring action by the U.S. Federal Reserve and ahead of an anticipated identical move by European policymakers. The Bank of England raised the benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.5%, the highest level in 14 years.

Britain's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate increase again but toned down the pace as inflation shows signs of easing, mirroring action by the U.S. Federal Reserve and ahead of an anticipated identical move by European policymakers. The Bank of England raised the benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.5%, the highest level in 14 years.

Nirav Modi loses bid to take extradition fight to UK Supreme Court

The high court in London on December 15 refused Nirav Modi the permission to appeal to the UK Supreme Court against his extradition to India. On November 9, 2022, Lord Justice Stuart Smith and Justice Jay had given the go ahead to Modi's extradition to India, who is wanted in the country to stand trial on fraud and money laundering charges.

Govt likely to slow privatisation and divestment as general election draws near

Budget 2023 will likely set a very conservative target for divestment and defer privatisation of banks and insurance companies a year ahead of general elections, government sources said.

Gambian children's death: Maiden Pharma's cough syrups of standard quality, no contaminants found, says govt

The Indian government said four cough syrups manufactured and exported by Maiden Pharmaceuticals that allegedly caused the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia were tested and found to be of standard quality. Control samples of the four cough syrups were analysed by the Regional Drug Testing Laboratory in Chandigarh, Bhagwanth Khuba, minister of state for chemicals and fertilisers, said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha.

Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan & Carlyle-backed Indegene files papers for around Rs 3,200 cr IPO

Infosys co-founder NS Raghavan and top private equity firm Carlyle-backed life sciences tech player Indegene has filed papers with market regulator Sebi to raise around Rs 3,200 crore via an initial public offer (IPO), multiple industry sources with the knowledge of the matter told Moneycontrol.

Wipro gets multi-million dollar managed services contract from Mazda Europe

Technology services and consulting company Wipro Limited announced on December 15 that it has been selected by Mazda Motor Logistics Europe for a five-year, multi-million dollar managed services contract for its entire application landscape.

Moneycontrol News

