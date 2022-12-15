 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 15, 2022 / 06:48 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Taking Stock | Sensex tanks 879 points, Nifty settles near 18,400 post-Fed rate hikes

Indian equity markets snapped a two-day rally and ended lower on December 15 amid weak global markets and selling across the sectors. At Close, the Sensex was down 878.88 points or 1.40% at 61,799.03, while the Nifty was down 245.40 points or 1.32% at 18,414.90.

Bank of England hikes interest rates again but softens pace

Britain's central bank on Thursday raised its key interest rate increase again but toned down the pace as inflation shows signs of easing, mirroring action by the U.S. Federal Reserve and ahead of an anticipated identical move by European policymakers. The Bank of England raised the benchmark rate by half a percentage point to 3.5%, the highest level in 14 years.