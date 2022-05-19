Representative image

Indonesia to lift ban on palm oil exports from May 23

The ban on palm oil exports, that was imposed three weeks ago in a bid to improve the cooking oil supply in domestic market, will be lifted on Monday, May 23, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said during a virtual address to the nation. The world's top palm oil producer, has since April 28 halted exports of crude palm oil (CPO) and some derivative products in a bid to tame soaring prices of domestic cooking oil.

Taking Stock | D-Street joins global rout; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2.5% but ITC gains

The Indian equity market extended the previous session's profit booking and witnessed a free-fall on May 19 on the back of weak global markets. After a gap-down start, the benchmark indices remained in negative terrain throughout the session, finishing near the day's low point.

Rupee slumps 10 paise to close at all-time low of 77.72/USD

The rupee extended its losses and slumped 10 paise to close at a record low of 77.72 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a negative trend in domestic equities and unabated foreign fund outflows.

Dr Reddy's Q4 consolidated net profit slumps 76% despite 15% rise in revenue

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on May 19 reported a 76 percent year-on-year decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88 crore, which was sharply below analysts' expectations of Rs 677 crore. The pharmaceutical major reported a 15 percent year-on-year rise in consolidated revenues from operations

India’s first case of Omicron subvariant BA.4 detected in Hyderabad

The first case of BA.4 subvariant of Omicron has been detected in India in Hyderabad through India’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance programme. Just a week back the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDPC) had declared BA.4 and BA. 5 Omicron subvariants as ‘Variants of Concern’.

Exclusive | Mine has been a lone voice in MPC, but I have never felt lonely: Jayanth Varma

Ever since he joined the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Jayanth R Varma has been a lone voice in the panel. In his comments in the MPC minutes, Varma had said the logic of a 40 bps rate cut was not clear to him. He says he believes a decisive rate action can subdue the unpleasant inflationary episode we are witnessing currently, and bring inflation down to target.

HPCL Q4 Results | Net profit falls 34% on year, tops estimate

State-run oil refiner and marketer Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd (HPCL) posted a 34 percent decline in consolidated net profit in the March quarter to Rs 2,019 crore from Rs 3,061 crore in the year-ago period due to rise in total cost. Revenue for the quarter stood at Rs 1.07 trillion, up 24.2 percent from Rs 85,755 crore last year.

