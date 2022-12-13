Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Staples, cement good medium-term bets; financials, industrials for long term: Amish Shah, BofA

Bank of America Securities is overweight on financials, industrials, staples and cement, head of India equity research Amish Shah said at a media roundtable. Investors should, however, rotate staples and cement in six months, he added.

KFin Technologies IPO set to open on December 19, to raise Rs 1,500 crore

KFin Technologies, a technology-driven financial services platform, has decided to launch its initial public offering on December 19. This would be the fourth IPO in the current month after Sula Vineyards, Abans Holdings, and Landmark Cars. The price band for the offer, which closes on December 21, is likely to be announced later this week. The anchor book will be opened for investors for a day on December 16.

Army thwarted Chinese attempt to change status quo at Yangtse, no casualties to Indian troops: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

The Indian Army bravely thwarted an attempt by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) to "unilaterally" change the status quo in the Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector on December 9, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament on December 13. There were no fatalities or serious injuries to Indian troops in the scuffle, he said.

Airport congestion: MoCA asks airlines to deploy adequate manpower at check-in counters

Amid congestion at airports, the civil aviation ministry on December 13 asked airlines to deploy adequate manpower at all check-in and baggage drop counters to ensure a smooth flow of passengers. Besides, the ministry has requested airlines to place real-time data on their social media feeds regarding waiting time at airport entry gates.

Increase taxes on tobacco products, disincentivise consumption: Parliamentary panel to govt

Noting that there is an urgent need to disincentivise the consumption of tobacco and alcohol in the country, a parliamentary standing committee on health has asked the Centre to formulate effective policies on alcohol and tobacco control.

Union Budget 2023: NASSCOM moots changes to ensure ease of doing business for IT/ITeS industry

Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget, the industry body National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) has made three key recommendations to aid the information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) industries in ease of doing business. They pertain to the per diem allowance threshold, safe harbour rules and advance pricing agreements.