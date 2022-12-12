 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 12, 2022 / 06:34 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

CPI inflation slumps to 11-month low of 5.88% in November

India's headline retail inflation rate slumped to an 11-month low of 5.88 percent in November from 6.77 percent in the previous month, data released on December 12 by the ministry of statistics and programme implementation showed.

Industrial output crashes by 4% in October, worst performance in over two years

India's industrial output, as per the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), crashed by 4 percent in October, data released on December 12 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed.