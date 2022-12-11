 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 11, 2022 / 07:00 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Investors call time on FAANG stock dominance after Nasdaq’s rout

Growth has slowed or evaporated for Netflix and Meta, while the sheer size of Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet means they’re unlikely to provide the huge returns in the future that they did in the past. More here

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 83 stocks have seen long unwinding on Friday including Polycab India, Apollo Tyres, Hindalco Industries, Navin Fluorine International, and Coromandel International. More here

China and Gulf nations come closer over oil, US ruffled 