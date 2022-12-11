Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Investors call time on FAANG stock dominance after Nasdaq’s rout

Growth has slowed or evaporated for Netflix and Meta, while the sheer size of Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet means they’re unlikely to provide the huge returns in the future that they did in the past. More here

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 83 stocks have seen long unwinding on Friday including Polycab India, Apollo Tyres, Hindalco Industries, Navin Fluorine International, and Coromandel International. More here

China and Gulf nations come closer over oil, US ruffled

The Xi-Prince Salman powwow was full of Christmas cheer. China and Saudi Arabia signed 34 energy and investment agreements worth over $30 billion, among others. More here Google Chrome will let you log into websites without a password Search giant Google has introduced passkeys, which are unique identity markers stored on a personal computer, phone or USB security devices, on its web browser Chrome, in yet another step towards a password-free future. More here Ashneer Grover has 'deep respect' for 'fierce competitor' Paytm's Vijay Shekhar. Here's why Ashneer Grover, who has revived his feud with BharatPe with the release of his book Doglapan, stated on Sunday that he has "deep respect" for Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma whom Grover called his "most fierce competitor". More here Pwn2Own contestants hack Samsung Galaxy S22 in 55 seconds Contestants taking part in the Pwn2Own competition -- a hacking contest -- have outdone the security on Samsung's Galaxy S22 in under a minute. Samsung's current flagship Android smartphone was hacked three times in the first two days of the competition. More here Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week The BSE Sensex corrected nearly 700 points to 62,182, and the Nifty50 dropped around 200 points to close a tad below 18,500, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index was down six-tenth of a percent and Smallcap 100 index declined one percent. More here

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE