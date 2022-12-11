Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Investors call time on FAANG stock dominance after Nasdaq’s rout

Growth has slowed or evaporated for Netflix and Meta, while the sheer size of Amazon, Apple, and Alphabet means they're unlikely to provide the huge returns in the future that they did in the past.

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

Based on the open interest future percentage, a total of 83 stocks have seen long unwinding on Friday including Polycab India, Apollo Tyres, Hindalco Industries, Navin Fluorine International, and Coromandel International.

China and Gulf nations come closer over oil, US ruffled

The Xi-Prince Salman powwow was full of Christmas cheer. China and Saudi Arabia signed 34 energy and investment agreements worth over $30 billion, among others.

Google Chrome will let you log into websites without a password

Search giant Google has introduced passkeys, which are unique identity markers stored on a personal computer, phone or USB security devices, on its web browser Chrome, in yet another step towards a password-free future.

Ashneer Grover has 'deep respect' for 'fierce competitor' Paytm's Vijay Shekhar. Here's why

Ashneer Grover, who has revived his feud with BharatPe with the release of his book Doglapan, stated on Sunday that he has "deep respect" for Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma whom Grover called his "most fierce competitor".

Pwn2Own contestants hack Samsung Galaxy S22 in 55 seconds

Contestants taking part in the Pwn2Own competition -- a hacking contest -- have outdone the security on Samsung's Galaxy S22 in under a minute. Samsung's current flagship Android smartphone was hacked three times in the first two days of the competition.

Movers & Shakers: 10 stocks that moved the most last week