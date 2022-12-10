 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal chief minister

The 58-year-old leader’s path to the chief minister’s position was cleared after reports emerged that Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh was out of the race, sources said. More here

Ishan Kishan smashes fastest ODI double ton, India end at 409/8

While also becoming the youngest to get a double, Ishan Kishan overshadowed Virat Kohli's 91-ball 113, as India took Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners in the final game of the three-match series. More here

PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president 