    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 10, 2022 / 07:32 PM IST
    Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu likely to be next Himachal chief minister

    The 58-year-old leader’s path to the chief minister’s position was cleared after reports emerged that Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh was out of the race, sources said. More here

    Ishan Kishan smashes fastest ODI double ton, India end at 409/8

    While also becoming the youngest to get a double, Ishan Kishan overshadowed Virat Kohli's 91-ball 113, as India took Bangladesh bowlers to the cleaners in the final game of the three-match series. More here

    PT Usha becomes first woman IOA president 

    The 58-year-old Usha, a multiple Asian Games gold medallist and fourth-place finisher in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics 400m hurdles final, was declared elected unopposed for the top post in the polls. More here

    Indian-origin Nihar Malaviya named interim CEO of Penguin Random House 

    Malaviya, who has been President and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the publisher's American division Penguin Random House US since 2019, will assume the role of Interim CEO of Penguin Random House starting January 1, 2023. More here

    Alphabet's DeepMind creates AI for drafting film scripts 

    DeepMind Technologies, part of Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, has created an AI that can be used to draft scripts for film and stage plays. More here

    Vodafone Idea, ATC extend last date for subscription of Rs 1,600-crore OCDs to February 28 

    Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) and American Tower Corporation (ATC) have agreed to extend the last date for subscribing optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) in the telecom firm, worth Rs 1,600 crore, until February 28, 2023, a regulatory filing said on December 10. More here

    MoCA looks at reducing peak hour flights to manage congestion at Delhi airport

    The Ministry of Civil Aviation is discussing with domestic airlines ways to address overall congestion at the Delhi airport, including the possibility of reducing the number of flights operated during peak hours, according to officials. More here
    first published: Dec 10, 2022 07:32 pm