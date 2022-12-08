 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 08, 2022 / 07:44 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Narendra Modi and development: BJP’s winning mantra in Gujarat

An above-average development track record under the BJP, a missing Congress on the ground and the Gujarati love of stability in policy were responsible for the BJP’s commanding victory in the assembly elections

Himachal votes in Congress; faction-ridden BJP left in the lurch

Himachal Pradesh has lived up to its reputation of not returning an incumbent party to power. All the results were not in, but the Congress appeared to be perched comfortably and was ahead in 39 of the state’s 68 assembly seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led in 26.