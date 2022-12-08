Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Narendra Modi and development: BJP’s winning mantra in Gujarat

An above-average development track record under the BJP, a missing Congress on the ground and the Gujarati love of stability in policy were responsible for the BJP’s commanding victory in the assembly elections

Himachal votes in Congress; faction-ridden BJP left in the lurch

Himachal Pradesh has lived up to its reputation of not returning an incumbent party to power. All the results were not in, but the Congress appeared to be perched comfortably and was ahead in 39 of the state’s 68 assembly seats, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led in 26.

Tata to begin semiconductor manufacturing in India: N Chandrasekaran

Tata Group will begin producing semiconductors in the country within a few years, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran told Nikkei Asia in an interview on December 8. In an interview with the Tokyo publication, Chandrasekaran said that the company plans to launch new businesses in emerging fields such as electric vehicles.

Hindustan Unilever enters health and wellbeing category with two investments

Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on December 8 announced its foray into the ‘Health & Wellbeing’ category through investments in Zywie Ventures Private Limited and Nutritionalab Private Limited.

Ashok Leyland appoints Shenu Agarwal as MD and CEO

Ashok Leyland, a subsidiary of Hinduja group, announced on December 8, 2022, that they had appointed Shenu Agarwal as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for a period of five years from December 8, 2022, to December 7, 2027.

Sun Pharma clarifies on US FDA import alert on Halol plant; details here

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd on December 8 clarified further on US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) listing its Halol plant on import alert earlier today. Earlier today, the US FDA had listed the Halol facility in Gujarat under import alert with products manufactured at the unit now subject to refusal of admission in the US market. The development followed an inspection of the facility by the USFDA from April 26 to May 9, 2022.

IndiGo to launch its largest-ever new station at New Goa International Airport

IndiGo, on December 8 announced 12 daily and a total of 168 weekly, new flights to and from the soon-to-be inaugurated New Goa International Airport (Mopa, North Goa) effective from January 05, 2023.