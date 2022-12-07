 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 07, 2022 / 06:58 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

RBI hikes key repo rate by 35 bps | Highlights of MPC announcements

The Reserve Bank of India’s monetary policy committee hiked the key repo rate by 35 basis points (bps) as expected on December 6, saying the battle against inflation would continue even as it lowered the FY23 GDP forecast to 6.8 percent from 7 percent. Know the highlights of MPC announcements and the RBI governor’s speech.

Sensex falls 215 points, Nifty below 18,600 amid volatility after RBI rate hike

The Indian equity market continued to remain under pressure for the fourth straight session on December 7 after the Reserve Bank of India raised the interest rates for the fifth consecutive time in this calendar year, continuing its fight against inflation. At close, the Sensex was down 215.68 points, or 0.34 percent, at 62,410.68, and the Nifty was down 82.30 points, or 0.44 percent, at 18,560.50.