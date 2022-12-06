 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 06, 2022 / 06:52 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

World Bank revises upwards India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9% for FY23

The World Bank on December 6 revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 percent for 2022-23, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

Fitch retains India growth forecast at 7% for this fiscal, cuts projections for next 2 yrs

Fitch Ratings retained India's economic growth forecast at 7 percent for the current fiscal, saying India could be one of the fastest-growing emerging markets this year. It, however, cut the projections for the next two financial years, stating that even though the country is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks, it is not impervious to global developments.