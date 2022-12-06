Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

World Bank revises upwards India's GDP growth forecast to 6.9% for FY23

The World Bank on December 6 revised upwards its GDP growth forecast for India to 6.9 percent for 2022-23, saying the economy was showing higher resilience to global shocks.

Read here to know more

Fitch retains India growth forecast at 7% for this fiscal, cuts projections for next 2 yrs

Fitch Ratings retained India's economic growth forecast at 7 percent for the current fiscal, saying India could be one of the fastest-growing emerging markets this year. It, however, cut the projections for the next two financial years, stating that even though the country is shielded to some extent from global economic shocks, it is not impervious to global developments.

Read here to know more Jet Airways revival hits new snag as banks push back on funding Lenders to bankrupt Jet Airways India are resisting a court-approved resolution plan, further delaying the former No. 1 private airline’s return to the skies, according to people familiar with the matter and email communications seen by Bloomberg News. Read here to know more Fine for companies violating data protection bill norms can be raised to Rs 1 lakh crore: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Maruti recalls 9,125 vehicles to fix possible defects in seat belts Maruti Suzuki India said it is recalling 9,125 units of its models Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, XL6 and Grand Vitara to fix possible defects in a part of the front row seat belts. The affected vehicles were manufactured between November 2-28, 2022, Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing. Winter Session: Congress releases list of issues it plans to take up in the Parliament Congress on December 6, released a list of issues that it is planning to take up in this Winter Session of Parliament. The issues include external threat to India's national security, Chinese intrusion and foreign policy, among others. The Winter Session will begin on December 7 and will last until December 29. Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat police detain TMC's Saket Gokhale for tweeting 'fake RTI reply' on PM Modi's visit Trinamool Congress's national spokesperson Saket Gokhale has been detained by Gujarat Police on December 6 over a tweet endorsing alleged fake news about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi after a bridge collapse incident that occurred in October.

Moneycontrol News

