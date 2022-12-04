Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

OPEC+ agrees to keep oil production unchanged

The 23-nation group has only just implemented the hefty 2 million barrel-a-day reduction agreed at its last gathering in October, and the full impact of that cut is unclear amid severe gyrations in prices. After hitting the lowest level since September on Nov. 28, Brent crude ended up posting its biggest weekly gain in a month.

Centre's air quality panel bans non-essential construction work in Delhi-NCR

With pollution in the national capital turning severe on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Adani group's NDTV open offer subscribed 32%; poised to be largest shareholder Billionaire Gautam Adani's group has found investors willing to sell over 53 lakh shares of NDTV despite the deep discount to the stock's current trading price, giving it the rights – which it may or may not exercise – to nominate a chairman of the broadcaster. Adani wins Dharavi redevelopment project — what next? Now that Adani Realty has put in the highest bid for the Dharavi redevelopment project, the next step will be for the state government to ratify the winner. Thereafter, an SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) will be formed to get the project underway. Chinese cities ease curbs but full zero-COVID exit seen some way off More Chinese cities including Urumqi in the far west announced an easing of coronavirus curbs on Sunday as China tries to make its zero-COVID policy more targeted and less onerous after unprecedented protests against restrictions last weekend. Protest-hit Iran abolishes morality police Iran has scrapped its morality police after more than two months of protests triggered by the arrest of Mahsa Amini for allegedly violating the country's strict female dress code, local media said Sunday.

