Maruti Suzuki plans a price hike across models from January

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on November 2 said that it will hike the prices of its models from January 2023 and that the increase will vary for different models. More here

NPCI extends UPI market cap deadline to December 31, 2024

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended the deadline for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) players to adhere to a market cap of 30 percent by two years to December 31, 2024. More here

Amara Raja Batteries & Telangana govt sign MoU for lithium-ion battery-making facility

The proposed facility located in the Mahbubnagar district will have a lithium cell gigafactory with an ultimate capacity of up to 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly unit of up to 5 GWh. More here Market takes a breather after rising for 8 days; Sensex slips 415 pts, Nifty below 18,700 The Indian equity market snapped an eight-day gaining streak and stalled the record run of Sensex and Nifty on December 2, amid weak global cues and across-the-board selling barring metal, PSU bank, and realty stocks. More here Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan Central banks must ask themselves if their policies were nimble enough when inflation shifted from low to a high regime, said Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of India’s central bank. More here Ex-Australia cricket team captain Ricky Ponting taken to hospital Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in Australian media said. More here Bharat Bond ETF – April 2033 launches today: Should you buy? Bharat Bond ETF - April 2033 by Edelweiss Mutual Fund comes with a tenure of a little below 11 years. It is a passively managed debt index fund that will invest your money in AAA-rated Government of India-owned companies. More here

