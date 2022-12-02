 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Dec 02, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Maruti Suzuki plans a price hike across models from January

India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on November 2 said that it will hike the prices of its models from January 2023 and that the increase will vary for different models. More here

NPCI extends UPI market cap deadline to December 31, 2024

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended the deadline for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) players to adhere to a market cap of 30 percent by two years to December 31, 2024. More here

Amara Raja Batteries & Telangana govt sign MoU for lithium-ion battery-making facility