    Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

    Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

    Moneycontrol News
    December 02, 2022 / 07:14 PM IST
    Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

    Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

    Maruti Suzuki plans a price hike across models from January

    India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on November 2 said that it will hike the prices of its models from January 2023 and that the increase will vary for different models. More here

    NPCI extends UPI market cap deadline to December 31, 2024

    The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has extended the deadline for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) players to adhere to a market cap of 30 percent by two years to December 31, 2024. More here

    Amara Raja Batteries & Telangana govt sign MoU for lithium-ion battery-making facility

    The proposed facility located in the Mahbubnagar district will have a lithium cell gigafactory with an ultimate capacity of up to 16 GWh and a battery pack assembly unit of up to 5 GWh. More here

    Market takes a breather after rising for 8 days; Sensex slips 415 pts, Nifty below 18,700

    The Indian equity market snapped an eight-day gaining streak and stalled the record run of Sensex and Nifty on December 2, amid weak global cues and across-the-board selling barring metal, PSU bank, and realty stocks. More here

    mc selects

    Global economy must start bracing for low inflation, says Raghuram Rajan

    Central banks must ask themselves if their policies were nimble enough when inflation shifted from low to a high regime, said Raghuram Rajan, a former governor of India’s central bank. More here

    Ex-Australia cricket team captain Ricky Ponting taken to hospital 

    Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in Australian media said. More here

    Bharat Bond ETF – April 2033 launches today: Should you buy?

    Bharat Bond ETF - April 2033 by Edelweiss Mutual Fund comes with a tenure of a little below 11 years. It is a passively managed debt index fund that will invest your money in AAA-rated Government of India-owned companies. More here
