Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 30, 2022 / 07:16 PM IST

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GDP growth falls to 6.3% in July-September, meets expectations

India's GDP growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June, data released on November 30 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 6.3 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is in line with the consensus estimate – and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own forecast – of 6.3 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll.

Centre's April-October fiscal deficit widens to Rs 7.58 lakh crore, 45.6% of FY23 aim

The Central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 7.58 lakh crore in April-October, accounting for 45.6 percent of the full-year target, data released on November 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit for April-October 2021 had accounted for 36.3 percent of the FY22 target.