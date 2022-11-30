Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

GDP growth falls to 6.3% in July-September, meets expectations

India's GDP growth more than halved to 6.3 percent in July-September from 13.5 percent in April-June, data released on November 30 by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed. At 6.3 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is in line with the consensus estimate – and the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) own forecast – of 6.3 percent, as per a Moneycontrol poll.

Read here to know more

Centre's April-October fiscal deficit widens to Rs 7.58 lakh crore, 45.6% of FY23 aim

The Central government's fiscal deficit widened to Rs 7.58 lakh crore in April-October, accounting for 45.6 percent of the full-year target, data released on November 30 by the Controller General of Accounts showed. The fiscal deficit for April-October 2021 had accounted for 36.3 percent of the FY22 target.

Read here to know more India's core sector output growth slows to 20-month low of 0.1% in October The growth rate in the production of eight key sectors slowed down to 0.1 percent in October against 8.7 percent in the same month last year, according to the official data released on Wednesday. In September, the core sectors' output growth stood at 7.8 percent. Read here to know more Taking Stock | Record run continues; Sensex crosses 63,000, Nifty above 18,750

The Indian equity benchmarks ended higher for the seventh consecutive session on November 30, scaling record highs amid buying across sectors barring PSU banks. At close, the Sensex was up 417.81 points, or 0.67 percent, at 63,099.65, the first time it crossed the 63,000 mark. The Nifty was up 140.30 points, or 0.75 percent, at 18,758.30. Read here to know more Govt looking to complete CONCOR divestment by December

The Central government is looking to finalise its divestment from Container Corporation of India (CONCOR), the state-owned logistics company, by December, two people close to the development said. "The aim is to start the process of transfer of stake to the winning bidder by the end of December," a senior government official said. Read here to know more India, Australia free trade agreement to come into force from Dec 29 The free trade agreement between India and Australia will come into force from December 29, a move which will help in almost doubling the bilateral commerce to USD 45-50 billion in around five years. Read here to know more Jerome Powell to set stage for slowing Fed rate hikes amid hawkish tone Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech, nominally focused on the labour market, at an event on Wednesday hosted by the Brookings Institution in Washington. It will be one of the last from policymakers before the start of a quiet period ahead of their Dec. 13-14 gathering. Powell is expected to this week cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will slow its pace of interest-rate increases next month, while reminding Americans that its fight against inflation will run into 2023. Read here to know more

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE