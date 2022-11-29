 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 29, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Singapore Airlines and Tata Sons to merge Air India, Vistara

Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Tata Sons have agreed to merge Air India and Vistara, with SIA also investing Rs 20,585 million ($250 million) in Air India as part of the transaction, as per a media release issued on November 29.

Adani Group clinches Dharavi redevelopment project with Rs 5,069-crore bid

Adani Group has won the bid for the redevelopment of Dharavi, one of the largest slum clusters in Asia. "We got three bids of which we opened two financial bids of Adani and DLF as Naman Group did not qualify in the technical bidding. The bid by Adani Group was for Rs 5,069 crore and DLF was Rs 2,025 crore. We will now further go with approval from the state government and also form a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for Dharavi redevelopment,” SVR Srinivas, Chief Executive Office of Dharavi Redevelopment Project, said.