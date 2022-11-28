 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 28, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Slower growth will be good for India, for now, economists say

India’s annual economic growth is forecast to slow to about 6 percent for a few years, according to economists including from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.. And they say that’s not such a bad thing.

Read here to know more

Taking Stock | Bull run continues, Sensex, Nifty hit record highs
The record run continued on Dalal Street on November 28, with equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty rising to fresh record highs supported by buying across sectors barring metals. The 30-pack Sensex touched a record high of 62,701.4 during the day before closing at 62,504.80, up 211.16 points, or 0.34 percent. The broad-based Nifty hit a new high of 18,614.25 before finishing at 18,562.80, up 50 points or 0.27 percent.

Read here to know more

Morgan Stanley sees Sensex at 80,000 by December 2023, but there's a catch
Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley sees Sensex hitting 80,000 by December 2023, if India is included in global bond indices which can result in $20 billion of inflows over the subsequent 12 months. According to the news agency, bond settlement rules and tax complexities need to be resolved before the inclusion takes place.

Read here to know more