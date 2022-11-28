Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Slower growth will be good for India, for now, economists say

India’s annual economic growth is forecast to slow to about 6 percent for a few years, according to economists including from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Barclays Plc.. And they say that’s not such a bad thing.

The record run continued on Dalal Street on November 28, with equity benchmarks the Sensex and the Nifty rising to fresh record highs supported by buying across sectors barring metals. The 30-pack Sensex touched a record high of 62,701.4 during the day before closing at 62,504.80, up 211.16 points, or 0.34 percent. The broad-based Nifty hit a new high of 18,614.25 before finishing at 18,562.80, up 50 points or 0.27 percent.

Foreign brokerage firm Morgan Stanley sees Sensex hitting 80,000 by December 2023, if India is included in global bond indices which can result in $20 billion of inflows over the subsequent 12 months. According to the news agency, bond settlement rules and tax complexities need to be resolved before the inclusion takes place.

Kirit Parikh Committee report on gas prices likely by Nov 30. What are the key expectations?

The Kirit Parikh committee, which was set up by the government to review the gas pricing formula, is likely to submit its report on November 30 recommending a complete liberalisation of natural gas prices by January 1, 2026.

Bank credit growth accelerates to 17.2% in September quarter: RBI data

Bank credit growth accelerated to 17.2 percent in the quarter ended September 2022 from 7 percent in the same period of the previous year, data from the Reserve Bank of India’s "Quarterly Statistics on Deposits and Credit of SCBs: September 2022" showed.

Arvind Smartspaces (ASL), the real estate developer, on November 28 announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Arvind Homes sold the entire first phase of its residential plotting project, Arvind Greatlands in Devanahalli, Bengaluru on November 26, in just 10 hours.

SEBI streamlines approval norms for intermediary control change

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on November 28 announced the streamlining of the norms to attain approval for the change in control of intermediaries. The capital markets regulator, in a circular, notified the procedure for seeking prior approval for change in control of stock brokers, depository participants and Registrar and Transfer agents (RTAs).