 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 27, 2022 / 07:29 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The Nifty is expected to move to a new all-time high of above 18,606 during the week, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, has said. More here

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO opens tomorrow; 10 things to know before subscribing   

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's Rs 251.15-crore initial public offering (IPO) will be launched this week, the ninth public issue to open for subscription in November. More here

Godrej Properties hopes to launch Rs 8,000 crore housing project in Delhi by March 