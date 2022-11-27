Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Trade setup for Monday: Top 15 things to know before the opening bell

The Nifty is expected to move to a new all-time high of above 18,606 during the week, Nagaraj Shetti, Technical Research Analyst, HDFC Securities, has said. More here

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO opens tomorrow; 10 things to know before subscribing

Agrochemical company Dharmaj Crop Guard's Rs 251.15-crore initial public offering (IPO) will be launched this week, the ninth public issue to open for subscription in November. More here

Godrej Properties hopes to launch Rs 8,000 crore housing project in Delhi by March

The company had in February 2020 acquired a nearly 27-acre land in the national capital for Rs 1,359 crore to develop a luxury housing project. The land parcel belonged to Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA). More here

Phone numbers of 500 million WhatsApp users up for sale online: Report

The data contains numbers from 84 countries and the account that put the data for sale claims that there are 32 million US user records within the set. More here

IDBI Bank to continue as 'Indian private sector bank' post strategic sale

An ’appropriate dispensation’ for the new owner to achieve minimum public shareholding (MPS) over an extended period is under consideration and the winning bidder will have no restriction on undertaking corporate restructuring of the subsidiaries of IDBI Bank, it added. More here

Australia to priortise skilled visa applications; latest paper filing tips from USCIS

A new ministerial direction that builds on ongoing work to improve skilled-visa processing times and to clear visa backlogs came into effect on October 28, 2022. More here

FMCG makers encouraged by early trends from winter products