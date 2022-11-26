 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 26, 2022 / 07:23 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Public issues worth over Rs 1,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

November is the most active month for IPOs since May, in which eight companies including Life Insurance Corporation of India and logistics firm Delhivery raised more than Rs 30,000 crore. More here

Lakshmi Mittal's bankrupt brother Pramod Mittal suffers setback in UK court

In June 2020, Pramod Mittal, brother of one of the richest men in the world, Lakshmi Mittal, and himself a steel magnate, was declared bankrupt by a UK court. More here

SBI reports highest profit, broking houses lauding us: Chairman