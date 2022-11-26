Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Public issues worth over Rs 1,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

November is the most active month for IPOs since May, in which eight companies including Life Insurance Corporation of India and logistics firm Delhivery raised more than Rs 30,000 crore. More here

Lakshmi Mittal's bankrupt brother Pramod Mittal suffers setback in UK court

In June 2020, Pramod Mittal, brother of one of the richest men in the world, Lakshmi Mittal, and himself a steel magnate, was declared bankrupt by a UK court. More here

SBI reports highest profit, broking houses lauding us: Chairman

For the first time, SBI registered the highest-ever profits recorded by any corporate house, Khara said. "In the recent quarterly results, the bank’s profits are the highest ever. SBI crossed the highest ever profits recorded by any corporate and analysts and broking houses are praising this,” he said. More here Adani arm seeks licence to expand power distribution in Mumbai including JNPT In an advertisement published in several newspapers in the city on Saturday, Adani Electricity Navi Mumbai (AENM) said it has approached the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission for a distribution licence in some pockets of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. More here Google's Project Zero Team warns of gap in Android Security updates Google's team of security researchers called Project Zero has said Android models from various manufacturers are vulnerable to flaws that are now months old. Security researcher Jann Horn found five exploitable vulnerabilities in the ARM Mali GPU driver, and they affected all Android smartphones with a Mali GPU. More here 70% gamers in India prefer PC gaming over mobile phone, study finds Smartphone makers better watch out. According to a new study conducted by PC maker HP, 70 percent of Indian gamers prefer gaming on a personal computer rather than a mobile phone. More here Mahagun Group to invest Rs 1,800 crore to build luxury housing project in Noida The company has started bookings for its project ’Mahagun Medalleo’ at Sector 107, spread over 40,000 square metres. The total project cost is about Rs 1,800 crore, Mahagun said in a statement. The project has been financed by corporate trustee Vistra TCL (India) Ltd. More here

Moneycontrol News

READ MORE