Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this evening

Moneycontrol News
Nov 25, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Our specially curated package of the most interesting articles to help you stay at the top of your game.

Most important news stories at Moneycontrol Selects (Representative Image)

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

Adani Enterprises to raise up to Rs 20,000 crore via selling new shares

Adani Enterprises Ltd. seeks to raise 200 billion rupees ($2.5 billion) by selling new shares as billionaire Gautam Adani’s flagship firm looks to increase its free float and improve leverage ratios.

Read here to know more

Lithium’s 1,200% frenzy tempered by blip in China’s EV market

Lithium has run into a soft patch as its extraordinary two-year gain collides with signs of wariness over near-term demand from China’s electric vehicles. Lithium prices in China have about tripled over the past year, according to data from Asian Metal Inc., and rallied more than 1,200% since 2020 as supply struggles to match rampant demand.