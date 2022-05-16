Representative image

Here are the top stories this evening:

Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol, PM Wickremesinghe tells crisis-hit nation

Sri Lanka's new prime minister said on Monday the crisis-hit nation was down to its last day of petrol, as the country's power minister told citizens not to join the lengthy fuel queues that have galvanised weeks of anti-government protests. Ranil Wickremesinghe, appointed prime minister on Thursday, said in an address to the nation the country urgently needed $75 million in foreign exchange to pay for essential imports.

LIC listing tomorrow, what should investors do with the stock after it lists?

Life Insurance Corporation of India will make its debut on the stock markets on Tuesday, March 17, after a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) that attracted overwhelming investor response and raised Rs.21,000 crore for the government. Given stock market volatility, LIC's debut may be muted, but experts advise investors not to panic and hold on to the stock from a medium- to long-term perspective.

DGCA issues show cause notice to IndiGo for denying boarding to child with special needs

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a show cause notice to private carrier IndiGo for denying boarding to a child with special needs, an official release said on May 16.

Wheat prices hit record high after India export ban

Wheat prices surged to a new record high in European trading on Monday after India decided to ban exports of the commodity as a heatwave hit production.

Centre puts Pawan Hans sale on hold after concerns raised about winning bidder

After three previous unsuccessful attempts at disinvesting its stake in Pawan Hans, the central government has been forced to put the divestment of the helicopter services provider on hold after concerns were raised over one of the majority stakeholders of Star9 Mobility.

Taking Stock | Market snaps six-day losing streak on yet another volatile day

The Indian equity benchmarks snapped their six-day losing streak to close higher in another volatile session on May 16, buoyed by buying across sectors except in information technology and FMCG segments.

A lone bear, black magic and a $235 billion stock market crash

What does it take to trigger a crash in the stock market? A Rajkot-based stockbroker and research analyst has added an air of mystery to the recent stock market plunge.

